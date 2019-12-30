Officer handed McDonald’s coffee inscribed with expletive

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a police officer who stopped at a McDonald’s restaurant on his way to work was handed a coffee with an expletive and the word “pig” written on it.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said in a Facebook post that one of his officers was headed to work Saturday when he stopped at the McDonald’s drive through in Junction City, which is near Fort Riley base.

Hornaday wrote the officer was offered a “free lunch” and that “A Big Mac and large fries doesn’t make up for it.”

He said the officer has never met the McDonald’s employee.

