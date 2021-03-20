House deemed total loss in Moundsville, all residents are safe

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) — Multiple departments headed to a residential fire on the 6000 block of Fork Ridge Road around 4:30 PM Saturday.

Upon arriving, Marshall County Assistant Fire Coordinator Shane Ullom tells 7NEWS the fire was fully involved but everyone living in the home got out OK.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the home which was deemed a total loss.

The Marshall Co. Tanker Task Force was activated and the road itself was closed for a couple hours.

Several departments responded including Fork Ridge Fire, Cameron, and Moundsville departments.

Crews were still putting out the hotspots around 9:30 PM.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

