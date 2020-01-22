Oglebay Good Zoo announces major upgrades for the coming year

Some major improvements are coming to one of the area’s most popular attractions.



Oglebay Good Zoo has announced some major upgrades for the coming year.

Thanks to the generosity of donors, who’s gifted over a three year period have totaled nearly one million dollars.

Oglebay’s Good Zoo has started a multi-phased plan of upgrades.

Those upgrades, which are already underway, will take place throughout this year.

And because of gifts we are able to improve so those gifts and the vision combined of Dr. Joe Greathouse we are seeing the zoo grow and that’s such an exciting thing. Memberships are growing, attendance is growing and so we are going to grow the zoo to meet that demand of the community. Eriks Janelsins. President & COE Oglebay Foundation

Phase one of the plan is already underway.

Some of the improvements are already in place which includes a new pollinator garden which is about a half-acre of new plantings that will attract animals such as Monarch Butterflies and hummingbirds.

Improvements have also been made to the Family Farm area.

That involves moving and enlarging the area for several of the animals.

So we are giving everybody in the zoo more home to rome. In the future we want to provide greater opportunity for animals to have larger exhibits and more interactions from the guests. So in the ares for our goats, llamas and alpacas we have done a variety of things like removing hard asphalts and replacing it with a softer surface that is nice for their feet or their hooves. We have added some climbing structures to encourage them to exercise more and to interact with the guests Dr Joe Greathouse. Oglebay Good Zoo Director

There will also be an increased number of school programs throughout the year as well as new additions to the widely popular encounters with animals.



Some of the improvements will take place behind the scenes.

We have enhanced our zebra handling area and our ostrage handling area. So keepers are always working in protected contact. We have specialized areas for training animals for injections. What that does is increases our teaching ability because we are part of the Zoo Science major at West Liberty University. Dr Joe Greathouse. Oglebay Good Zoo Director

Greathouse says this is just the beginning of chances as the zoo will continue ti expand into the future



Zoo officials will announce further upgrades scheduled for later in the year that will involve additional animals and exhibits.