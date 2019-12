WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Oglebay Institute’s annual holiday art show and sale puts an artistic spin on the winter holidays.

Organizers say it benefits not only shoppers but also local artists.

The show is held at two locations…the Stifel Fine Arts Center and the Schrader Environmental Education Center.

This year there are over 60 vendors with unique handmade gifts like wine, ceramics, jewelery, photographs, and much more.