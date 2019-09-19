Ohio County Magistrate Varner resigns

Yesterday, Ohio County Magistrate Janine Varner released a letter of resignation.

The letter stated.

Please be advised that I respectfully resign my position as Ohio County Magistrate effective 5:00 PM. today, September 18, 2019

Former Ohio County Magistrate Janine Varner

The resignation comes after an issue regarding Magistrate Varner’s educational background came to light.

According to Attorney Teresa C. Toriseva in a statement released yesterday, Ms. Varner left high school before completing all credit hours required to graduate. She then transitioned to a vocational education program. She completed this vocational program and was issued a certificate of completion 35 years ago.

