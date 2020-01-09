Ohio County man admits to drug distribution

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Hermon Clemons, Jr., of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to drug distribution.

Clemons, age 50, pled guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances.” Clemons admitted to working with others to distribute cocaine base, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl in Ohio County and elsewhere from September 2018 to June 2019.

Clemons faces up to 20 years incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

