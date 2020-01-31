Ohio County man sentenced for child pornography charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Kirk Grubler, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 24 months incarceration for possessing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Grubler, age 37, pled guilty to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography” in March 2019.

Grubler admitted to having images of child pornography depicting a child under the age of 12 in April 2017 in Ohio County.

