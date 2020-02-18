Wheeling W.V. (WTRF)- Ohio County Schools went into a closed-door executive session for a personnel matter discussing the future of Ashlea Mich’s career at Woodsdale Elementary.
Minch will be in reinstated as the Principal at Woodsdale Elementary School.
The board voted unanimously.
Minch will be reinstated as of Monday, February 24th under a corrective action plan starting that day.
The Ohio County Board of Education voted unanimously to place Woodsdale Elementary School Principal Ashlea Minch on administrative leave as of January 28th.
- WPD announces new Deputy Chief of Police
- Women’s Giving Circle awards more then $40,000 in grants to local organizations
- Ohio County Schools reinstate Woodsdale Elementary Principal
- Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour for medical reasons
- 2 men charged in strangulation death of woman found in park
- WPD announces new Deputy Chief of Police
- Women’s Giving Circle awards more then $40,000 in grants to local organizations
- Ohio County Schools reinstate Woodsdale Elementary Principal
- Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour for medical reasons
- 2 men charged in strangulation death of woman found in park