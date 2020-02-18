Ohio County Schools reinstate Woodsdale Elementary Principal

Wheeling W.V. (WTRF)- Ohio County Schools went into a closed-door executive session for a personnel matter discussing the future of Ashlea Mich’s career at Woodsdale Elementary.

Minch will be in reinstated as the Principal at Woodsdale Elementary School.

The board voted unanimously.

Minch will be reinstated as of Monday, February 24th under a corrective action plan starting that day.

The Ohio County Board of Education voted unanimously to place Woodsdale Elementary School Principal Ashlea Minch on administrative leave as of January 28th.

