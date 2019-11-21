Ohio County Sheriff’s Office warning public of a new phone scam

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know about a scam that’s happening right now involving the Ohio County Public Service District.

The callers are telling customers they have a leak and want to set up an appointment to enter the residence.

They are also leaving messages asking customers to call 1-614-878-6615.

Authorities say this is a scam.

They advise you to hang up and don’t let people into your home claiming to be from the PSD