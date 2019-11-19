Ohio man admits to his role in cocaine and heroin distribution operation

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF) – Diego L. Hansard, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, has admitted to his role in a cocaine and heroin distribution operation that spanned two states, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Hansard, also known as “Rico,” age 33, pled guilty to one count of “Maintaining a Drug-involved Premises.” Hansard admitted to maintaining a place at 4335 Jacob Street, Wheeling, West Virginia, to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, and heroin from April 2018 to September 2018 in Ohio County.

Hansard faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.