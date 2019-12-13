Ohio man faces multiple charges in WV and Ohio

FOLLANSBEE. W.Va. (WTRF)

An Ohio man is facing multiple charges in two states.

Harry Andrew Croft Jr. Is being charged in West Virginia with the intention to deliver meth and charged with a felon in possession of a firearm.

In Ohio, he is being charged with escape a parole violation.

He is currently awaiting bond at the Northern Regional Jail.

This is all stemmed from the Follansbee Police Department and Brooke County Sheriff’s Office who served a search warrant yesterday at 1050 Clifton Street for a male subject wanted out of the State of Ohio.

Included in this was Follansbee Police, the Brooke County Special Response Team, Wellsburg and Bethany Police Departments, along with the Brooke County 911 Dispatch Center.

