Ohio Small Police Department Association set to be a voice for officers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Small Town Police Departments in Ohio have an opportunity to better protect, serve and support the people of their communities with the Ohio Small Police Department Association.

The OSPDA was developed to help small police departments with 25 officers or less.

According to officials there are more than 750 police departments in the state of Ohio that fit that criteria.

“They’ve gotten together to develop grant writing, training, leadership, and advocacy for small departments. It is something that is surely missed between the big departments and the small departments and that’s what we’re here for. We’re a voice for the small departments.” Jeffrey Ehasz – OSPDA CEO

They have also partnered up with Virtual Academy where they train in areas such as search and seizures, use of force, evidence collection among other things.

OSPDA officials say everything you learn in the classrooms is right at your finger tips with this program.

“Small departments go through the same problems big departments do. It’s at a different level. So when you go to work everyday you’re going to face the same problem. Our bottom line is you go home every night.” Jeffrey Ehasz – OSPDA CEO

Adena Police Chief Paul Carpenter is a part of the OSPDA and says they are like a brotherhood connecting all the small police departments together.

“It’s more of breaking down the walls. We all work together instead of against each other. It’s very important that we do that because we all work out in the streets and we need to work together.” Paul Carpenter – Adena Police Chief

Other departments on board are Cadiz, Smithfield Township, Dillionvale, and they are trying to get more departments involved.

For additional information and costs head on over to their website OSPDA.org and click on the SHOP button for all the discounted department rates.