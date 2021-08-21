Ohio State Highway Patrol will have an OVI checkpoint on SR 7 tonight

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. tonight at Aetna St., in Belmont County.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will be also be in conjunction with saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.

If you consumer alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.

Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired, says the OHSP.