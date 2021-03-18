Ohio Valley native’s new team faces off against the Mountaineers in NCAA Tournament on Friday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) — As the Mountaineers get ready to play in the NCAA Tournament Friday against Morehead State, Ohio Valley native Travis Tellitocci will be cheering on the Eagles instead of the Mountaineers as the assistant sports director for the Ohio Valley Conference.

Third-seeded West Virginia (18-9) will play No. 14 Morehead State (23-7) in a Midwest Region game on Friday night in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

” You know, growing up in the Ohio Valley playing sports in the Ohio Valley, and basketball at Bishop Donahue, it’s kind of neat to be playing West Virginia and to have that opportunity for our conference to represent us on the national stage with Morehead State. It’s really neat. It’s a good match up for us.” Travis Tellitocci, assistant sports director for the Ohio Valley Conference.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Tellitocci is not permitted to travel to Indianapolis this exciting matchup, but he will be watching it at home rooting on Morehead State.