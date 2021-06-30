Ohio Valley still experiencing power outages due to severe weather, with up to 4 inches of rain; no injuries reported

Ohio County, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Ohio Valley is still recovering after a severe thunderstorm packed a heavy punch a few hours ago. Several inches of rain caused major flooding in parts of the valley.

***Ohio Valley hit with severe weather; flooding, power outages and road closures are major issues***

Inches of rain came rushing in all at once, and in under one hour, the damage it caused affected several counties in the Ohio Valley. Ohio County being one of the hardest hit.

“We had flash flood and thunderstorm warnings all afternoon, so we knew the storm was approaching. But, at about 2:20, It hit Ohio county and the city of Wheeling.” Lou Vargo, Director of Wheeling Ohio County homeland security emergency management

Some of the hardest hit places in Ohio County were Elm Grove, Tridelphia, and Peters Run.

Outside of Ohio County, Belmont, Brooke, and Jefferson Counties also faced a lot of rain…. reaching levels as high as 4 inches in some parts. Creeks were even overflowing… a lot of flooding that made its way on some of the roads.

“Our storm source couldn’t handle it. We had water all over the roads.” Lou Vargo, Director of Wheeling Ohio County homeland security emergency management

So much water that left some cars stuck.

“Again, we’ve been telling everyone turn around, don’t drown is our acronym. Don’t drive through water because again today we had several cars stuck because they chose to Drive through the water. It could be disastrous.” Lou Vargo, Director of Wheeling Ohio County homeland security emergency management

The storm also took out some trees and left some debris behind, causing some roads to close for a time — plus there were several power outages throughout.

“We had about 7000 citizens without power.” Lou Vargo, Director of Wheeling Ohio County homeland security emergency management

Meanwhile, crews in the Ohio County say a lot of the roads are being cleaned up… some are back open to one lane. Crews throughout the city and county are working on restoring power.