Ohio woman sentenced for using juvenile to sell methamphetamine in Marshall County

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Alicia J. Evans, of Akron, Ohio, was sentenced today to 57 months incarceration for a drug distribution charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.
Alicia J. Evans, age 31, pled guilty to one count of “Using a Juvenile to Distribute Methamphetamine” in October 2019. Evans admitted to using a minor to sell methamphetamine in August 2018 in Marshall County.
The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.
