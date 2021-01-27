Ohio’s curfew will move to 11 p.m. starting Thursday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Because of declining hospitalization numbers, Ohio’s stateside curfew will start at 11 p.m. beginning Thursday, the office of Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday.

An official from DeWine’s office confirmed that since hospitalization numbers have stayed below 3,500 for seven consecutive days that the start time of the curfew will be pushed later under a new policy that DeWine outlined on Tuesday.

The curfew, which began Nov. 19, had been starting at 10 p.m. It will continue to run through 5 a.m.

Under the new policy for phasing out the curfew:

After seven straight days of hospitalizations below 3,500, the curfew will begin at 11 p.m. and run at least two weeks

After seven straight days of hospitalizations below 3,000, the curfew will begin at midnight and run at least two weeks

After seven straight days of hospitalizations below 2,500, the curfew will end.

Here are confirmed COVID-19 patient counts for the past eight days:

Jan. 20: 3,556

Jan. 21: 3,382

Jan. 22: 3,270

Jan. 23: 3,125

Jan. 24: 3,009

Jan. 25: 3,037

Jan. 26: 2,963

Jan. 27: 2,944

The curfew has been unpopular with bars and restaurants, whose industry has suffered from closing early in addition to having fewer customers because of the coronavirus pandemic. But DeWine said a main reason for instituting a curfew was to keep the hospital system from becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

In recent days, those hospitalization numbers have started to come down. When DeWine announced the new policy Tuesday, hospitalizations had been declining every day since Jan. 18.

A new curfew order from DeWine is expected Wednesday or Thursday, making the change official.