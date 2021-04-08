WV DOT: I-470 Bridge on WV-OH border down to one lane due to expansion joint issue

UPDATE: 8:29 p.m.

The Twitter account for WV I-470 from the West Virginia Department of Transportation gives corrected information about the incident on I-470.

There was an issue with an expansion joint on I-470 westbound at mile marker 1.0

One of two of the southbound lanes is closed.

Authorities advise travelers to use caution while traveling through Ohio County.

Expansion Joint on I-470 WB at MM 1.0.

1 of 2 westbound lanes are closed.

Slow traffic, be prepared to stop, use caution when traveling through this area.

Ohio County. — WV Interstate 470 (@WVinterstate470) April 8, 2021

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — An official with the Ohio Highway Patrol confirms that a piece of the I-470 bridge at the Ohio-West Virginia border has fallen.

OHP says the eastbound lane needs repaired and crews on are the scene to handle this.

OHP says there is a major traffic backup.

The southbound lane on I-470 remains open and traffic is able to pass.

Details are limited at this time. There is no word on the extent of the damage to the bridge or road or if there are any injuries.

The Wheeling Police Department is investigating this case.

