Oil prices jump after Iran military leader killed in US strike

A deadly US airstrike in Iraq is impacting oil prices.

Futures for Brent Crude, a global benchmark, jumped four-point-three percent (4.3%) to 69-dollars-and-eight-cents ($69.08) per barrel on Friday.

U-s oil futures gained four-point-one percent (4.1%) — reaching 63-dollars-and-69-cents ($63.69) per barrel.

Both are on track for their biggest daily gains in about a month.

Qasem Soleimani — a top Iranian general was killed in the airstrike ordered by president trump.

The Pentagon says that Soleimani was “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a statement that his country would take revenge for Soleimani’s death.