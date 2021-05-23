16-year old girl dead, multiple teens injured after gunfire erupts at Bicentennial Park Amphitheater

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 16-year old girl died and multiple teenagers ranging from 16 to 19 were injured during a private event at Bicentennial Park Amphitheater.

Police say Olivia Kurtz was shot during the event that was promoted on social media at the amphitheater along the Scioto Mile.

She was transported to Grant Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 1:06 a.m., according to police. Several other people were injured during the incident:

A 16-year old boy was transported to OSU Medical Center and underwent surgery for a gunshot wound

A 19-year old woman was treated at OSU for undisclosed injuries

A juvenile was transported to Children’s Hospital with a gunshot injury

A 19-year old female was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot injury

A 19-year old man was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot injury

One of the 19-year olds injured, Nave Dowe, is believed to be the same woman who was in the news in February for helping to locate an abducted baby during an Amber Alert.

Police say two other victims received minor injuries at they attempted to flee the area.

Info-CPD: 614-645-4730 or @OhioCrime 614-461-TIPS pic.twitter.com/CbdiQ0y84R — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) May 23, 2021

No one is in custody at this point and police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone who was present at the event or who took photos is asked to contact police at 614-645-4730.