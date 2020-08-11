One person dies in Belmont County crash

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- The Ohio State Highway Patrol in St. Clairsville is investigating a vehicle fatal crash involving a pedestrian on SR149 near milepost 31 in Belmont County.

Police say a 2015 Nissan Rogue driven by Raevyn Kinsey, 36, of Flushing was northbound on SR149 when a pedestrian walked westbound onto SR149 and was struck.

The pedestrian, Doris J. Davis, 78, of Flushing was transported to Wheeling medical park where she died to injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.