One week from elections, Ohio Sec. of State says “it’s easier to vote in Ohio than ever”

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF)- As the whole country continues to set early voting records, Ohio has seen doubled numbers in Absentee Voting and Tripled numbers in Early voting.

With one week away from the election during a global pandemic, LaRose says “Ohio is just fine.”

He says in Ohio you never have to wait until election day to vote you don’t want to because Ohio is one of the only states with election month.

No matter how you vote, LaRose says “the bottom line is this it’s easier to vote than ever in Ohio so there is no excuse to sit this one out.”

He also says if you’ve heard any rumors about not being able to vote in person on November 3rd, don’t believe it!

If you like that in-person experience, you don’t have to wait until election day, we have election month in Ohio and that continues all this month and this week into the evening hours. It continues this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. If you want to wait until election day, the polls will be open. I know there is all of these rumors out there, don’t believe it. The polls will be open on election day from 6:30 AM until 7:30 PM. If you feel safe coming to the grocery store, you should feel safe going to your polling location. Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Ohio (R)

Today is also the very last day to send in a request for your absentee ballot in Ohio.