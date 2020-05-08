Opioid overdose deaths rise 10% between 2017 to 2018

It is a death rate that continues to rise.

And between 2017 and 2018 the United States saw a increase of 10 percent in opioid overdose deaths.

Close to 130 deaths occur every day in the United States due to opioid overdoses ,according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

One of the biggest, synthetic opioids, and more specifically fentanyl.

After examining these overdoses, doctors are seeing the amount of fentanyl overdoses are higher than the number of prescriptions that are being prescribed.

The physician says they are seeing more and more illegal manufactures lacing their drugs with fentanyl.

Now raising the question of what ways can this be prevented?

How much is prescribed, how often. Pharmacies have been cracking down on keeping track of where they are getting their medications prescription at least.” Thomas Kettlewell – Physician

The Mountain State is where the greatest increase of synthetic opioid overdose deaths have occurred.