Oreo released two new flavors and more trending stories

SUSSEX, Wis. – A Wisconsin family is mourning the loss of 11-year-old Mikey Choroszy, who lost his battle with brain cancer Jan. 1 while on a Make-A-Wish trip in Minnesota.

The sixth grader and his family spent New Year’s Eve at Mall of America checking out the numerous shops, the Lego Store and the ferris wheel, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. His brother reportedly drove through a snowstorm in South Dakota to be with him.