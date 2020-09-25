OSHP reminds everyone about Child Passenger Safety Week

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Between child locks and seat-belts, we all want to make sure the little ones are buckled in the right way.

That’s why the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers of Child Passenger Safety Week; to make sure child seats are installed properly and that it’s registered with its manufacturer to ensure you receive important safety updates.

One of the biggest things is making sure the top part of the safety seat is hooked to the anchor in your car.

“Any crash that we go to involving children we want to make sure they are safe. Four years old or less or 40 pounds or less, they need to be in a child safety seat. From that point they need to be in a booster seat up to the age of eight years old or if they are over 4′ 9”.” Lt. Maurice Waddell — Ohio State Highway Patrol

If you have any questions or need help installing your safety seat call the Highway Patrol at 740-695-0915.