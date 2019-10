WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)

It’s a walk of awareness, remembrance and celebration.

The Out of Darkness Northern Panhandle Community Walk was held earlier today at Wheeling Park.

The walk is held in order for us to better understand the the intimate and and powerful relationship between depression and suicide.

The walk was originally held in Moundsville but was moved in order to serve more communities and individuals in the Northern panhandle.