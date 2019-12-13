OV drawing high interest from natural gas industry

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Shale Directories and Ohio River Corridors held a Real Estate Conference Thursday at Wilson Lodge.

Petro chemical and energy continues to develop in the area and these two companies suspect some big changes for the Ohio Valley in the near future.

The plans are to continue as we have been working with clients up and down the river, looking at old power plants, old steel mills and any old sites that can be reclaimed and re-purposed for the new economies — the new plastic economy and just jobs that support the petro chemical facilities north and south of here. Bryce Custer, President of Ohio River Corridor

It will affect it to ways people can’t even imagine. I mean, it will be 10 years from now — you wont recognize the area. There will be so much industry, housing, stores, mall — its just a major, major development that’s coming that no one I think is prepared for. Joe Barone, President of Shale Directories

Officials believe the area is the most economical place in the world for these industries, which is why the Ohio Valley is such a high interest.

