OVAC All-Star football Game canceled

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- The Ohio Valley Athletic Conference has decided to cancel the Rudy Mumley All-Star Football Game due to COVID-19 concerns.

The announcement was made on their social channels.

The decision was made by the OVAC Executive Board.

In their post, the OVAC said the health and safety of all involved were the driving factor of the decision.

They also added that the game has many working parts with deadlines and the decision could wait no longer.

The 2020 game was scheduled for July 25.