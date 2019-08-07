OVMC and East Ohio Regional Hospitals are both closing

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – 7News has received the Q & A forms that employees from OVMC and EORH received during their meeting. Take a look below.

UPDATE 5: 45 PM: According to an OVMC employee, both OVMC and East Regional Hospital are closing.

The process is currently starting to close the doors of both hospitals.

There will be various forums throughout the week that will give a more outlined detail of the process.

Officials at OVMC and East Regional Hospital are set to make an announcement after what WTRF.com was told is an informational meeting.

The meeting starts at 5:30 PM with both employees and officials present.

WTRF.com will receive a full press release following the meeting

Alecto Healthcare Services bought the hospitals back on June 1st of 2017.

Then in March of 2019– nearly 2 years after the purchase–, layoffs were announced. It affected 70 of the hospitals’ 1,200 employees.

A month after that, Officials released a letter to employees saying they were looking for strategic partnerships with other health systems.

That same letter also said the company was looking for additional financing to address revenue shortfalls.

7News is on the scene and will have coverage throughout the night.

WTRF.com will update this story as it progresses