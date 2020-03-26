OVRTA & EORTA urge passengers to only ride buses for essential purposes

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Ohio Valley Regional Transportation Authority (OVRTA) and Eastern Ohio Regional Transit Authority (EORTA) officials are urging people to only ride the bus if they absolutely have to.

Officials say things like going to the grocery store, pharmacy, hospital essential jobs and businesses are permitted.

Executive Director Lisa Weishar says “I know it’s a hard and difficult time right now but we are trying to slow the spread of COVID-19 and we need to heed the warning of the governor and president and only go out if it is essential while using the buses.”

Officials say if you do need them they are there and they are just trying to keep everyone safe during this pandemic.