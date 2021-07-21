Paden City teen battling leukemia finds support from the community, superheroes and even Gov. Justice.

PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A large crowd gathered Wednesday to show their support for one of their own, Logan Fluharty, who has been fighting the battle against leukemia.

But Wednesday was a celebration as Logan became the first Paden City member of the Ohio Valley Avengers.

Spiderman, Captain Jim Justice and Baby Dog made an appearance. They watched as he was inducted into this exclusive club and presented with his cape.

Governor Justice praised Logan for his courage and bravery.

Logan and his family said they were overwhelmed by the love and support from their community.