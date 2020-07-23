Pandemic sparks difficult conversations about mental health

(WTRF) – Think about this for a moment, more than one person dies by suicide each day in West Virginia.

These people are more than just a number. That’s a life lost too soon. It’s also a loss that’s preventable if we know what to do.

7News had a very long conversation with Michelle Toman, who is the Founder and Chair of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s West Virginia Chapter. She feels maybe the one good thing to be said about COVID-19 is that it made all of us more aware of our mental health.

Before we go any further, if you or someone you know is in crisis right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741.

While the pandemic may have opened that dialogue, the key is to keep it going in the future, no matter how awkward or uncomfortable, because that will change someone’s life.

26 years ago when we lost my little brother to suicide, we weren’t having these conversations. We were still whispering the word cancer in 1994, so we sure weren’t saying the word suicide out loud and we were not talking about our mental health or mental health wellness because we didn’t even have that language, and this is us doing better. Michelle Toman, Founder & Chair, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention West Virginia Chapter

Now that we have the language and the conversations have started, it’s not enough just to be aware of mental health.

We need to know the warning signs.

We always tell individuals ‘if you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out’, but sometimes we need to do better reaching in when we think someone is struggling because sometimes when we think someone is struggling they really are. Michelle Toman, Founder & Chair, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention West Virginia Chapter

That starts with education. Toman advises we need to know what’s going on in our friends and family’s lives, while learning what someone in the midst of a mental health crisis may say or do, or more importantly what they may not say.

Education is our best form of prevention and as long as we know and can recognize that, that’s half the battle. The other half of that is us knowing how to have a safe and meaningful conversation with someone who is experiencing what we call a brain emergency and how to apply first aid to that. Michelle Toman, Founder & Chair, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention West Virginia Chapter

The pandemic has also given us new ways to reach out and support those struggling, even when we can’t physically be present.

We live in a time where there are so many ways to be connected and yet so many people still feel so disconnect. Michelle Toman, Founder & Chair, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention West Virginia Chapter

Taking time for self-care or the mental well being of someone you love is every bit as critical as physical health.

Toman said since so much was taken away from us, there was more time for self-care. She hopes we also don’t forget the importance we have now put on doing kind things for our friends, neighbors and those we love.

Now, thanks to technology, those check-ins and mental healthcare are more accessible in the present and for the future.

So many across our nation don’t have access to mental healthcare or they live in an area where they have to drive an hour or more, in the United States that’s very common, for them to drive an hour or more to a mental health appointment. Michelle Toman, Founder & Chair, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention West Virginia Chapter

One of the most worrisome aspects of COVID-19 when it comes to mental health is that CPS reports are down. Toman describes that as scary.

We’ve done a great job of providing them food and things like that and schoolwork resources, but what are we doing to take care of these families and kids that aren’t in safe homes? Michelle Toman, Founder & Chair, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention West Virginia Chapter

We say it all the time, but it’s true, remember you are NOT alone.

It’s ok to not be ok, it’s just not ok to stay that way. So, there is a lot of help out there that as long as you’re living and breathing there’s still hope. Where there’s hope there’s life and where there’s life there’s hope. Michelle Toman, Founder & Chair, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention West Virginia Chapter

Now is the time to educate yourself, so Toman recommends these resources. Just click on a source to read more:

World Health Organization

SAMSHA

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and its West Virginia Chapter

The National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI Greater Wheeling