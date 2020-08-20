Parishioners Responding to Former Bishop Michael Bransfield’s Amends

It’s only been a few hours since we’ve all learned that the former bishop of the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese, Bishop Michael Bransfield, has made his amends. But not all of the members of the church are satisfied with his apology.



The charges have caused a lot turmoil over the last several months across the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese, with mixed feelings right here in Wheeling.

I found a lot more people are speaking out…. in-person and social media… in just the first hours of learning about the former’s ex-Bishop’s apology. Bransfield has his own written apology in a letter. Some parishioners of the Diocese are saying just wasn’t genuine enough.

“I would have liked to see more of a full apology from him. I am glad he’s been made to give back some of the money and some of the other measures the dioceses have been taking. Overall, it wasn’t a very satisfactory apology.” Colin Roose, WTRF employee, catholic parishioner

“What he did was totally wrong. He stole from us, and he actually turned against his priest and his brothers. Priests are brothers, and as a Bishop, he’s a leader in the church.” Adrienne Michaud, catholic parishioner

Other members stand by the church, saying how the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese dealt with the situation was enough.

But we’ve seen an overwhelming majority of our viewers say otherwise on our Facebook page. Many are frustrated with the situation.