Patrol: Vehicle strikes, kills 12-year-old on bicycle

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says a vehicle has struck and killed a 12-year-old bicyclist in Ohio.

A release from the patrol’s Mansfield post in northern Ohio says the child failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The child, from Shelby, died at the scene of the crash on State Route 61 in Richland County. Authorities didn’t immediately release the child’s name or gender.

Troopers say the vehicle’s driver wasn’t injured and alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. They say the 12-year-old was not wearing a helmet or other protective gear.

The crash remains under investigation.