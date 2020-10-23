Person injured in Triadelphia after tree falls on them

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Ohio County 911 confirms that a person has been injured after a tree fell on them this afternoon.
The incident happened in Triadelphia at Atkinsons Crossing.
A medical helicopter is enroute to the scene.
Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.
