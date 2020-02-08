PETA says you shouldn’t call your furry friend a ‘pet’

ROCKVILLE, Md. (CNN) – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) says you shouldn’t be calling your dog or cat a “pet.”

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk is calling on dog and cat parents to change their lingo when talking about the animals in their homes.

She said the word “pet” doesn’t show our furry friends the respect they deserve and basically equates them to inanimate objects, not beings with emotions.

Newkirk advises calling them “animal companions” instead.

She followed that by saying “owners” should not think of themselves as possessing a dog, cat, pig or any other animal. Rather, they are “guardians.”

A PETA representative appeared on Good Morning Britain Tuesday to talk about the issue. Others on the program accused the organization of trivializing its animal rights missions.

