Pittsburgh International Airport set to have more than 37,000 travelers this holiday season

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTRF) – The holiday season is upon us and thousands are getting ready to go see their families.

It’s that time of year yet again. One of the busiest holiday seasons that brings tens of thousands of travelers to the Ohio Valley.

With Thanksgiving just a few days away many people will take to the skies to get to their holiday destinations.

Officials at the Pittsburgh International Airport say the best advice they can give is for you to make sure you show up two hours before your flight.

This will give you enough time to get through security lines, and get to your gate.

“When you get here early you want to make sure you have everything you need and be prepared for long lines because there may be some of those. Please be patient. If you are traveling with children bring some toys and snacks because they can get impatient. If you are bringing leftovers check with the TSA to make sure that your leftovers meet regulations, and if you are traveling with presents make sure they are unwrapped or TSA will flag them.” Matt Neistein – Pittsburgh International Airport Communications Manager

Now, airport officials say Sunday will be the busiest day for them. They are projecting more than 37,000 to be traveling through the airport.

For more holiday travel information click here: flypittsburgh.com .

