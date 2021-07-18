Vet Voices

Police: Candle thief used bear mace on mall patrons

MIAMI (AP) — A man stole candles from a mall store and sprayed dozens of patrons with bear mace repellent before escaping, police said.

Investigators say the theft happened Saturday afternoon at a Bath and Body Works store in a mall in the Doral suburb west of Miami.

The unidentified suspect entered the store, filled a bag with candles and then started spraying people with mace. About 35 people were affected, with some taken to a hospital for treatment.

A portion of the mall was evacuated Saturday.

Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once arrested.

