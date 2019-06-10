Police have new picture of bank robber

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF)

Here’s a new surveillance image from Friday’s bank robbery in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Police Chief John Bumba tells wtrf.com that his department is following up some good leads and still reviewing surveillance video from the area.

The chief is asking the public to take a good look at this picture, and call in your tips anonymously, or go online to bridgeportpolice.org andclick on the crime watch option.

The man held up the Unified Bank on Friday morning, pulling a weapon and demanding money.

He’s described as a heavy set man with a gray beard and a red shirt.