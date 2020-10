ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Police are investigating reports of a body found in Little Wheeling Creek.

Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl tells 7News police received a call around 5:00 p.m. saying someone saw a body in the area.

Police are on scene near the Schilling Bridge. The bridge is closed to the public while they investigate.

Stay with 7News for updates.