Police looking for escaped inmate

Parkersburg, W.VA (WTRF)- Officials in the state are needing the publics help to locate an escaped inmate from the West Virginia Division of Corrections Parkersburg Correctional Center.

Officials believe he could be in the Northern WV area.

The escaped person is Alfred Williams.

Williams escaped yesterday at 6:59 PM.

Williams was serving a term of 8-15 years for domestic assault, domestic battery, parole hold, domestic battery delivery of a controlled substance.

Police say Williams is a black/non-Hispanic male, 57 years old, has no facial hair, is 5’8 and weighs 250 pounds. he also has black hair and brown eyes.

Williams also has tattoos on his upper right and left arm, his chest and right forearm.

If whereabouts are known, contact Parkersburg Correctional Center at 304-420-2443 or your local police department.