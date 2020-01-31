Police: Officers kill armed 15-year-old suspected in robbery

Columbus police say officers fatally shot a 15-year-old who was armed with a gun and suspected in the robbery of a pharmacy store.
Police said on Twitter that at least two officers fired at the boy Thursday when police confronted him at the CVS store and found him to have a gun.
The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died of his injuries. Nobody else was injured.
Officers were called to the store just after 6 p.m.
An investigation is underway.
The death is the second fatal officer-involved shooting of a robbery suspect in less than a week.
