Police still searching suspects who stole thousands in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Police are searching for two people who reportedly stole thousands of dollars in cash and items from a storage unit in Belmont County.

The thieves have NOT been identified yet.

The Affordable Self Storage Unit in Bellaire of West 23rd Street.

Is surrounded by 6ft barb wire fencing and surveillance cameras placed all around the perimeters. But Friday morning two thieves managed to get away with a hefty amount of cash and stolen items.

The storage facility’s owner Rob Gallentine says it happened around 6:45 a.m. Friday.

He showed me the surveillance video he sent to police.

You can see the two suspects, one wearing an army fatigue jacket, tan pants, and an orange ski mask. The other, hiding his face in a dark hood.

Gallentine is certain they entered from the woods behind the facility because the portion of now patched fencing you see over his shoulder, was cut out.

The lock on that unit had also been clipped.

It was being rented by Elzie Warner, 28, of Bellaire who owns Warner Brother’s Tree Service.

Warner discovered the break in 3 hours after it happened and reported to Bellaire Police, that the thieves stole more than $80,000 in cash, from a locked filling cabinet inside the unit.

Several thousand dollars worth of lawn equipment was also reported missing.

Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flannagan tells me… Police are actively investigating this case.

Questioning of possible suspects and all parties involved will begin soon.

According to the owner – Rob Gallentine – That facility is left with about a thousand dollars in damages.

He’s offering $500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspects.

He wants all of his tenants to rest assured… This WAS an isolated incident.