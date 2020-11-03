Polls officially open in West Virginia and Ohio

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WTRF)

It is officially Election Day!

Here is a reminder that polls are open till 7:30 tonight in Ohio and West Virginia.

And although many have voted absentee and mail-in, a large turn out is still to be expected today at the polls.

The CDC has released some tips for voters who are casting their ballot in-person.

They say these recommendations will help reduce the spread of COVID-19, noting that it may even save you time at the polling place.

So, here’s 6 tips to keep in mind when you vote.

Everyone has the right to vote.

Whether you’re in quarantine or not, you can vote today.

Just check with your local polling place for guidance, and bring your own supplies.

This includes voter registration, masks, tissues, hand sanitizer, water, a pen, and sample ballots.

Protect yourself when using transportation to the polls.

Open windows if possible, wear a mask, and avoid touching things.

Clean your hands often.

Use soap and water when possible, or a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

But don’t wipe down voting equipment unless you are told to do so.

Have an extra mask in case yours gets wet or dirty.

And finally keep your distance from others.

Stay six feet apart, even if wearing a mask.