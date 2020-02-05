President Trump found not guilty on article I : abuse of power

The Senate voted 52 not guilty votes to 48 guilty votes

Senators are voting on whether on convict President Trump on the first article of impeachment, abuse of power.

The senators will vote from their desks when their names are called, saying either “guilty” or “not guilty.” At least 67 senators need to vote guilty in order to convict Trump.

After this vote, they’ll move onto the second article of impeachment, obstruction of Congress.