President Trump found not guilty on article II : Obstruction of Congress

The Senate voted on Article II of Impeachment

Senators voted 53 to 47 in a not guilty vote.

Senators voted on whether on convict President Trump on the first article of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction on Congress

The senators voted from their desks when their names are called, saying either “guilty” or “not guilty.” At least 67 senators need to vote guilty in order to convict Trump.

For article I Senators voted 52 not guilty votes to 48 guilty.