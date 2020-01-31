President Trump signs order aimed to combat human trafficking and online exploitation

President Trump has signed an executive order to combat human trafficking and online child exploitation.

The order is the administration’s latest effort to curb the practices.

It creates a new position within the white house domestic policy council … That will be solely devoted to fighting human trafficking.

The order also calls for the state department to create a government website for resources — including public outreach and training.

In addition, it calls on federal agencies to work on recovery and prevention programs … Focused on human trafficking and child protection.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, and top adviser spearheaded the effort.