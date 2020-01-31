President Trump signs order aimed to combat human trafficking and online exploitation

by: CNN

President Trump has signed an executive order to combat human trafficking and online child exploitation.

The order is the administration’s latest effort to curb the practices.

It creates a new position within the white house domestic policy council … That will be solely devoted to fighting human trafficking.

The order also calls for the state department to create a government website for resources — including public outreach and training.

In addition, it calls on federal agencies to work on recovery and prevention programs … Focused on human trafficking and child protection.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, and top adviser spearheaded the effort.

