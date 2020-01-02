President Trump spent 1 of every 5 days at golf club in 2019

Top News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (CNN NEWSOURCE) — In 2019, President Donald Trump fit in more than a few rounds of golf.

This year alone, he spent at least 86 days at a golf club, or one out of every five days.

According to CNN’s tally, the president spent has at least 252 days at a Trump golf club and 333 days at a Trump property during his time in office.

Trump joins a long list of presidents with a love of the game, although he was a frequent critic of former President Barack Obama and his time spent hitting the links.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter