Prisoner escapes from Trinity hospital

UPDATE: (10:07 AM)- Laurie Labishak, Trinity spokesperson, has confirmed that a physician was carjacked by an escaped prisoner on Johnson Rd in a construction building parking lot.

Labishak stated that the physician was not injured during the carjacking.

The escapee was on the 5th floor at Trinity hospital where Stuebenville police were doing a forensic investigation.

The prisoner was able to exit the room, not seen by police, and was able to use the back stairwell to go outside.

Labishak stated the prisoner was not a patient of the cancer center.

(WTRF)- There is a police presence at Trinity Hospital after a prisoner has escaped.

According to Trinity spokesperson, Laurie Labishak, the prisoner was brought to the cancer center for treatment.

The prisoner was able to steal a physician’s vehicle from the parking lot.

