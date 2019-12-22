Process started for new Bridgeport Stadium

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF)

The school board has started the process of building a new stadium after flooding damage to its current one.

A new resolution declares that they will acquire new land next to the campus as a replacement for Perkins Field.

It was originally constructed in 1919 and was renovated in 1983, but officials say it has flooded at least 40 times since then.

An advisory committee is currently working to develop new facilities that will not face the same environmental issues.

